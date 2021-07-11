HBK Investments L P Invests $7.49 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

ANZUU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 150,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

