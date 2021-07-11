HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.00% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,791,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMII remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,565. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

