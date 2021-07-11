HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,422,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

