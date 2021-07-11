Head-To-Head Contrast: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $60.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.31 $7.02 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.80 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -91.89

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.