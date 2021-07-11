Head to Head Review: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) versus Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerecor and Exicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Exicure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cerecor presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 107.06%. Exicure has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 305.98%. Given Exicure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exicure is more favorable than Cerecor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Cerecor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of Cerecor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerecor and Exicure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor $6.70 million 46.45 -$63.50 million ($0.57) -5.72 Exicure $16.61 million 8.26 -$24.67 million ($0.28) -5.57

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Cerecor. Cerecor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerecor and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor -1,653.76% -193.20% -120.48% Exicure -454.43% -57.43% -38.70%

Summary

Exicure beats Cerecor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases. In addition, the company offers Millipred, an oral prednisolone for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis, blood disorders, immune system disorders, skin and eye conditions, respiratory disorders, cancer, and severe allergies. Cerecor Inc. has a collaboration agreement with The Frontiers in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation Consortium on pivotal trial of CERC-801 for the treatment of Phosphoglucomutase-1 deficiency related congenital disorders of glycosylation. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing XCUR-FXN, an SNAÂ-based therapeutic candidate that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; XCUR17, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha; and AST-005, an SNA targeting TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. It has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and license and development agreement with DERMELIX, LLC to research, develop, and commercialize its technology for the treatment of netherton syndrome. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

