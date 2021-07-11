Head-To-Head Review: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) versus Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ormat Technologies pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 10.99% 4.76% 2.27% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $705.34 million 5.53 $85.46 million $1.65 42.22 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ormat Technologies and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $89.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

