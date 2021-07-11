Head to Head Review: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -129.85% -119.41% -41.00% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

68.3% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 118.94%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.44%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 6.72 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -2.32 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.87 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

