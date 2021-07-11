Head to Head Review: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 29.56 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 97.98 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -6.48

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Aethlon Medical N/A -63.76% -57.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Obalon Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

