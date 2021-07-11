Head to Head Survey: RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

RPC Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RPC Group and Yara International ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Group $4.97 billion 0.85 $336.18 million N/A N/A Yara International ASA $11.73 billion 1.26 $690.00 million $1.54 17.88

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than RPC Group.

Profitability

This table compares RPC Group and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Group N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 6.83% 11.48% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RPC Group and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 3 6 4 0 2.08

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats RPC Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPC Group Company Profile

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories. It sells its products directly to the brands, as well as to retailers or fillers. The Non-Packaging segment designs and manufactures a range of plastic products that include temporary storage systems for waste and recycling; and technical components for the automotive and heavy vehicles industries. It also makes moulds, which are used to make plastic components and packaging products. This segment sells its products to intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rushden, the United Kingdom.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers urea and phosphates used as raw materials for feed products in both agriculture and aquaculture; and ammonia, urea, and nitric acid used as input factors for a large range of products and applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The New Business segment focuses on developing, commercializing, and scaling up of profitable businesses; and delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers; as well as provides logistics services. The company provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

