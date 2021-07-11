Head-To-Head Survey: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) versus TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and Synopsys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 5.38 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -3.48 Synopsys $3.69 billion 11.62 $664.35 million $4.27 65.75

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $295.91, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than Synopsys.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A N/A Synopsys 20.27% 16.58% 10.08%

Summary

Synopsys beats TPG Pace Tech Opportunities on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions; and professional and other services. It has a collaboration with IBM Research's AI Hardware Center to advance the development of chip architectures and design methodologies critical to the next generation of AI chips. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

