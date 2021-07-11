Hellenic Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00394786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

