Helmet.insure 24 Hour Volume Hits $533,591.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and $533,591.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00116887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.61 or 0.99825453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00959413 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,882,306 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

