Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.85 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $539,529.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00161646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.42 or 0.99764792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00958620 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,882,306 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

