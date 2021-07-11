Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

