Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,229 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 118.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 134.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 299,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.63. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.