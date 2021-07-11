Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,229 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 118.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 134.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 299,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.63. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.40.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.