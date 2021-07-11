Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.11.

SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.33. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,985 shares of company stock worth $271,670,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

