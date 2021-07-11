Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HLF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

