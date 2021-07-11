HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $8,155.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.44 or 0.00891336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

