Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

