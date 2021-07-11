Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $132.40 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $132.40 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001482 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 418,471,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.