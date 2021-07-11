HNC COIN (HNC) Reaches Market Cap of $236.57 Million

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $236.57 million and approximately $17,481.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00009977 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.03 or 1.00058293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

HNC COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

