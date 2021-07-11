Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,985,291,798 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.