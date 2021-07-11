Homeros (HMR) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $4.86 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

