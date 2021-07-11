HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of HomeStreet worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMST. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $839.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.