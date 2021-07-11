Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0229

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $882,774.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00116962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00160739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,126.61 or 0.99976394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00950674 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.