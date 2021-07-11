Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 31,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

