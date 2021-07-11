HOQU (HQX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $384,858.81 and $1.11 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00053942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00902356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.