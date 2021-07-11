Hord Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $1.70 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00117220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00161076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.15 or 0.99906601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00947321 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,834,805 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

