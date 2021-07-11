Horizon Protocol Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $76,290.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

