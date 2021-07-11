HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,738,315 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of HP worth $210,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

