HRT Financial LP Acquires 180,806 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1,033.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,806 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $12,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

