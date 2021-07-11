HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $190.55 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

