HRT Financial LP Invests $10.44 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.48 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.