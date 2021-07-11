Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 3.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.65. The stock had a trading volume of 416,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.89. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.26.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

