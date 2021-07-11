Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.