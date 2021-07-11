HUNT Price Down 9.3% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00895662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

