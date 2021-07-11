Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,104 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for 2.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

HUN traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.