Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $34,385.37 on Major Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34,385.37 or 1.00385879 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $6.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00160759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,269.03 or 1.00046222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00951521 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

