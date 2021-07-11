HYCON (HYC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,040.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $412,123.08 and approximately $71,040.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066731 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,129,663 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,129,661 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.