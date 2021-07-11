Hyper Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $677,739.15 and approximately $45.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.90 or 1.00132273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00949553 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

