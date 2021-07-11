HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $31.10 million and $2.04 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,372.07 or 0.99965650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.49 or 0.01278186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00390711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00374909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004830 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.