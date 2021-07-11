HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 7% Higher This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $37,902.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005390 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,604,527 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

