Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HY stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

