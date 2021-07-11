Hyve Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $91,165.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00116209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00161131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.42 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.00951276 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.