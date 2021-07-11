Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $13,147.60 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $29,918.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13,147.60 or 0.38807557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00162616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.44 or 1.00131260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00958584 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

