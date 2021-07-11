ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00116887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.61 or 0.99825453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00959413 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

