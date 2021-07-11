ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

