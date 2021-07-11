Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $4.10 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $222,884.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00011958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00115318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.55 or 1.00001805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00947742 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,277 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

