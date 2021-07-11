IG Gold Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $24,431.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

