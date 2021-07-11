Illuvium Price Tops $99.25 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $64.66 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $99.25 or 0.00290353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00117220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00161076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.15 or 0.99906601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00947321 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,440 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

